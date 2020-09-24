Asian shares gain, cheered by US rally on hopes for stimulus

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 edged up 0.6% to 23,219.41. Australia's S&P/ASS 200 gained 1.3% to 5,954.00, while South Korea's Kospi was up 0.5% at 2,283.47. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.4% to 23,394.24, and the Shanghai Composite edged less than 0.1% higher to 3,224.84.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 0.3% to 3,246.59 after swinging between a loss of 0.9% and a gain of 1.3%.

The market’s momentum has shifted with lightning speed recently, often changing direction by the hour.

The U.S. presidential election is a big factor, particularly after President Donald Trump's refusal Wednesday to commit to a peaceful transition of power i f he lost, and rising tensions between the United States and China. Adding to the uncertainty is the question of how soon drugmakers will be able to develop a coronavirus vaccine to stem future waves of outbreaks.

“We’re focused on the strategic and the long-term, rather than the day-to-day, because it’s going to be volatile between now and the election,” said George Rusnak, head of investment strategy at Wells Fargo Private Wealth Management.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2% to 26,815.44. The Nasdaq composite added 0.4% to 10,672.27. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks inched up less than 0.1%, to 1,451.82.

Thursday's headline report showed that 870,000 workers filed for unemployment claims last week, worse than economists had expected.

Layered on top of all the myriad concerns is the still-raging coronavirus pandemic and the threat that worsening counts around the world could lead to more business restrictions.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 12 cents to $40.43 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 10 cents to $42.04 a barrel.

The dollar was trading at 105.48 Japanese yen, virtually unchanged from 105.47 yen Thursday. The euro cost $1.1666, up slightly from $1.1639.

___

AP Business Writers Stan Choe, Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga contributed.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

A man waits for a traffic light, standing by screens showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Asian shares advanced Friday, cheered by a modest rally on Wall Street and rising hopes for fresh stimulus for the U.S. economy. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae

People wait for a traffic light, standing by screens showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Asian shares advanced Friday, cheered by a modest rally on Wall Street and rising hopes for fresh stimulus for the U.S. economy. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae

People walk by screens showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Asian shares advanced Friday, cheered by a modest rally on Wall Street and rising hopes for fresh stimulus for the U.S. economy.(AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae