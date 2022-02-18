Asian shares mixed as Ukraine tensions send US stocks lower

“Without any clear resolution in the near term, the uncertainty for a potential invasion is sufficient to keep market participants shunning from risk assets, while flocking to safe-havens," Yeap Jun Rong of IG said in a commentary.

Japan reported Friday that its core inflation rate, excluding volatile energy and food costs, rose 0.2% in January, way below the decades-high figures seen in most major economies and far short of the Bank of Japan's 2% target.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index lost 0.3% to 27,154.99, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gave up 0.4% to 24,685.44. The Kospi in Seoul lost 0.1% to 2,742.41. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.7% to 7,242.30.

The Shanghai Composite index rose 0.3% to 3,478.46.

About 85% of the stocks in the benchmark S&P 500 closed lower on Thursday. It fell 94.75 points to 4,380.26 and is now 8.7% below the all-time high it set on Jan. 3.

The Dow slid 622.24 points to 34,312.03, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 407.38 points to 13,716.72.

Small company stocks also fell broadly. The Russell 2000 index gave up 2.5% to 2,028.09.

The technology sector was the biggest drag on the index, along with communication stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending. Microsoft fell 2.9%, Facebook parent Meta slid 4.1% and Nike fell 2.5%.

But some companies fared well thanks to strong earnings. Walmart, the world's largest retailer, rose 4% after reporting strong fourth-quarter financial results. Cisco Systems, which makes routers, gained 2.8% after raising its profit forecast for the year.

Bond yields fell and dragged banks lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.97% from 2.04% late Wednesday. Bank of America slid 3.4%.

The price of gold, traditionally a safe haven during geopolitical uncertainty, rose 1.6%.

The tensions over Ukraine add to investors are facing as the Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates to fight persistently rising inflation, which has spiked to a 40-year high.

Companies have been dealing with supply chain problems and higher costs by raising prices on finished goods for consumers. Many have also warned investors that inflation will sap their profits, sales and overall operations.

So far, consumers appear not to have pulled back on spending due to higher prices. The Commerce Department reported that retail sales surged 3.8% in January as the threat of the omicron variant of COVID-19 faded.

In other trading Friday, U.S. benchmark crude lost 70 cents to $91.06 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell 2% on Thursday, while the price of natural gas fell 4.9%.

Brent crude, the international pricing standard, lost 56 cents to $92.41 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 115.17 Japanese yen from 114.93 yen. The euro fell to $1.1362 from $1.1365.

Caption A currency trader passes by screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollars and South Korean won, center, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. Asian shares fell Friday after a retreat on Wall Street as escalating worries over the possibility that Russia may invade Ukraine rattled global financial markets. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon Caption A currency trader passes by screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollars and South Korean won, center, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. Asian shares fell Friday after a retreat on Wall Street as escalating worries over the possibility that Russia may invade Ukraine rattled global financial markets. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Caption Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. Asian shares fell Friday after a retreat on Wall Street as escalating worries over the possibility that Russia may invade Ukraine rattled global financial markets. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon Caption Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. Asian shares fell Friday after a retreat on Wall Street as escalating worries over the possibility that Russia may invade Ukraine rattled global financial markets. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Caption A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. Asian shares fell Friday after a retreat on Wall Street as escalating worries over the possibility that Russia may invade Ukraine rattled global financial markets. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon Caption A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. Asian shares fell Friday after a retreat on Wall Street as escalating worries over the possibility that Russia may invade Ukraine rattled global financial markets. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon