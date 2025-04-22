Asian shares trade mixed amid investor worries after Wall Street tumble

Asian shares are trading mixed amid global skepticism about U.S. investments and President Donald Trump’s trade war
A currency trader watches monitors near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A currency trader watches monitors near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Nation & World
By YURI KAGEYAMA – Associated Press
31 minutes ago
X

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were trading mixed amid global skepticism about U.S. investments and President Donald Trump's trade war.

Trading was cautious in Asia, where the benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.3% to 34,174.38. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was virtually unchanged, inching up less than 0.1% to 7,820.20. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.2% to 2,493.19. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped less than 0.1% to 21,387.51, while the Shanghai Composite added 0.3% to 3,301.59.

On Wall Street the previous day, the S&P 500 sank 2.4% in another wipeout. That yanked the index that’s at the center of many 401(k) accounts 16% below a record set two months ago.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 971 points, or 2.5%, while losses for Tesla and Nvidia helped drag the Nasdaq composite down 2.6%.

U.S. government bonds and the value of the U.S. dollar also sank as prices retreated across U.S. markets. That's an unusual and worrying move because Treasurys and the dollar have historically strengthened during episodes of nervousness. This time around, though, it's policies directly from Washington that are causing the fear and potentially weakening their reputations as some of the world's safest investments.

___

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.

Currency traders work near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, top right, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Currency traders watch monitors near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), top left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, top center, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Kawhi Leonard's 39 ponits leads Clippers to a 105-102 win over Nuggets...
2
Scheifele, Connor lead Jets to 2-1 win over Blues for 2-0 series lead
3
Which cardinals are seen as contenders to be the next pope?
4
Lindor slams Phillies again and buries memory of slow start in 2024
5
JD Vance was one of the last leaders to meet with Pope Francis