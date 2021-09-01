Asian markets gain ahead of US report on August employment

“This seems to reduce the chances of significant outperformance in the non-farm payrolls ahead and supports the stance that Fed tapering may not come until at least November,” said Yeap Jun Rong of IG in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4% to 3,581.94 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained less than 0.1% to 28,476.01. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 0.8% to 26,239.58.

The Kospi in Seoul sank 1% to 3,176.67 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 lost 0.8% to 7,464.90.

New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets declined.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 1.41 points to 4,524.09. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% to 35,312.53. The Nasdaq climbed 0.3% to a record 15,309.38.

Economists expect that U.S. employers created 750,000 jobs in August, according to FactSet, pushing the unemployment rate down to 5.2%.

The Labor Department data could help to give investors a clearer picture of whether the Fed will decide at its September meeting on a timeline for winding down its $120 billion a month in bond purchases that inject money into the financial system.

Investors took comments by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell last week as reassurance interest rates will stay low for the foreseeable futures, even when the Fed starts to reduce bond purchases.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude fell 44 cents to $68.15 in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 9 cents on Wednesday to $68.59. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, fell 36 cents to $71.23 a barrel. It fell 4 cents the previous session to $71.59 a barrel.

The dollar was little-changed at 109.95 yen. The euro declined to $1.1841 from $1.1846.

Caption A currency trader talks on the phone near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Asian stocks rose Thursday as investors waited for U.S. jobs data that might influence when the Federal Reserve starts to wind down its stimulus. (Hong Hyo-shik/Newsis via AP) Credit: Hong Hyo-shik Credit: Hong Hyo-shik