Asian stock markets rise after weak US hiring data

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1% to 3,617.53 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 1.8% to 29,650.21. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 0.5% to 26,027.23.

The Kospi in South Korea shed 0.2% to 3,193.84 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 lost 0.3% to 7,502.30.

India's Sensex opened up 0.2% at 58,269.19. New Zealand, Singapore and Bangkok gained while Jakarta retreated.

The weak U.S. hiring also prompted concern the spread of the coronavirus’s more contagious delta variant is hurting economic growth. It was well below the monthly average of more than 900,000 jobs added in June and July.

On Friday, the S&P 500 slipped 1.52 points to 4,535.43. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% to 35,369.09. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.2% to a record 15,363.52, its third straight weekly gain.

The Fed has been pumping money into the financial system through $120 billion a month in bond purchases.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude fell 79 to $68.50 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract sank 70 cents on Friday to $69.29. Brent crude, the basis for international oil prices, lost 85 cents to $71.76 per barrel in London. It declined 42 cents the previous session to $72.61.

The dollar advanced to 109.80 yen from Friday’s 109.64 yen. The euro declined to $1.1869 from $1.1891.