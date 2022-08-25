Asian stocks follow Wall St higher ahead of Fed chair speech

The Shanghai Composite Index shed less than 0.1% to 3,244.98 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 0.6% to 28,643.15. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.5% to 20,065.69.

The Kospi in Seoul added 0.1% to 2,480.46 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 surged 1% to 7,118.20.

India's Sensex opened up 0.4% at 59,031.50. New Zealand, Bangkok and Jakarta declined while Singapore rose.

Global markets have swung between optimism about stronger corporate profits and unease about possible recession risks.

On Wall Street, the S&P surged 1.4% to 4,199.12 for its biggest daily increase in nearly two weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1% to 33,291.78. The Nasdaq composite climbed 1.7% to 12,639.27.

Also Thursday, the government reported the U.S. economy didn't contract by as much as previously thought during the spring. It shrank 0.6% on an annualized basis, the government said, less than the previous 0.9% estimate.

The Fed's Jackson Hole meeting in Wyoming, which attracts economists from around the world, has been the setting for market-defining announcements in the past.

Investors are hoping for clarity from Powell after Fed officials said they still supported rate hikes despite hopes inflation might be peaking.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 80 cents to $93.32 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell $2.37 on Thursday to $92.52. Brent crude, the price basis for international trading, advanced 78 cents to $99.24 per barrel in London. It lost $1.88 the previous session to $99.34.

The dollar gained to 136.89 yen from Thursday's 136.46 yen. The euro edged up to 99.71 cents from 99.69 cents.

A person wearing a protective mask walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Friday ahead of speech by the Federal Reserve chair that investors hoped would shed light on plans for more interest rate hikes. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

