Asian stocks follow Wall St lower after strong US jobs data

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo shed 0.5% to 28,063.06 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank 0.4% to 19,867.17.

The Kospi in South Korea gained 0.7% to 2,467.38 after July factory output declined 1.3% compared with the previous month.

Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 shed 0.2% to 6,984.10. New Zealand advanced while Singapore and Indonesia declined. Indian markets were closed for a holiday.

Investors worry rate hikes by the Fed and other central banks in Europe and Asia to extinguish an inflation surge might derail global economic growth.

Chair Jerome Powell indicated the Fed will stick to its strategy of rate hikes. The Fed has raised rates four times this year. Two of those were by 0.75 percentage points, three times the usual margin.

Traders appear to expect a 0.75 percentage-point hike in September, a half-point in November and 0.25 points in December, according to Moya.

“If the labor market doesn’t break and the consumer remains resilient, Wall Street might start pricing in rate hikes for February and March," Moya wrote.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index fell 1.1% to 3,986.16. That brought its decline over the past five days to 5.5%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1% to 31,790.87. The Nasdaq composite lost 1.1% to 11,883.14.

The U.S. government reported there were were 11.2 million open jobs on the last day of July. That was up from 11 million in June, and June's figure was also revised higher.

Tech stocks were among the biggest declines. Chipmaker Nvidia fell 2.1%.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained $1.02 to $92.66 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract plunged $5.37 to $91.64 on Tuesday. Brent crude, used to price international trading, rose $1.11 to $98.96 per barrel in London.

The dollar edged down to 138.46 yen from Tuesday's 138.67 yen. The euro gained to $1.0026 from $1.0021.

Combined Shape Caption A person wearing a protective mask stands in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower Thursday after strong U.S. jobs data fueled expectations of further interest rate hikes and Chinese manufacturing activity weakened. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Combined Shape Caption A person wearing a protective mask rides a bicycle in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 and New York Dow indexes at a securities firm Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower Thursday after strong U.S. jobs data fueled expectations of further interest rate hikes and Chinese manufacturing activity weakened. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko