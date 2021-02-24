Asian stocks follow Wall Street higher after Fed pledge

The Kospi in Seoul added 2% to 3,056.22 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 was 1% higher at 6,848.10. New Zealand retreated while Southeast Asian markets advanced.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index added 1.1% to 3,925.43. The Dow climbed 1.4% to 31,961.86. The Nasdaq Composite picked up 1% to 13,597.97.

Global stock prices have soared over the past six months on hopes for a coronavirus vaccine and central bank promises of abundant credit to support struggling economies. Those sentiments have faltered due to warnings the rally might be too early and that inflation might rise, prompting central banks to pull back.

On Wednesday, Powell affirmed the Fed's policy commitment in a second day of testimony to legislators in Washington.

The central bank earlier indicated it would let the economy “run hot” to make sure a recovery is well-established following the deepest slump since the 1930s. Powell said it might take more than three years to hit the Fed's target of 2% inflation.

On Thursday, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note, or the difference between the market price and what a buyer would be paid when the bond matures, widened to 1.40%, the highest in just over a year. That indicated investors were moving money out of bonds, a sign they expect inflation to rise, which would reduce the value of the payout.

Powell told the House Financial Services Committee the Fed was in no hurry to raise interest rates or trim its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases, which pushes down interest rates by making more money available for lending.

In Asia, governments aside from China "should more or less follow the Fed in a patient ‘wait-and-see’ mode in the near future,” said Alex Wolf of JP Morgan Private Bank in a report this week. “This could be a further tailwind to growth this year.”

Investors also are looking for Congress to approve President Joe Biden's proposed economic aid plan. That includes $1,400 checks to most Americans. However, the plan faces staunch opposition from Republicans and is still subject to negotiations.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 14 cents to $63.36 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $1.55 on Wednesday to $63.22. Brent crude, used to price international oils, added 21 cents to $66.39 per barrel in London. It advanced $1.67 the previous session to $67.04.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 4 cents to $1.90 a gallon. March heating oil rose 4 cents to $1.91 a gallon. March natural gas fell 3 cents to $2.85 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $8 to $1797.90 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 17 cents to $27.86 an ounce and March copper rose 11 cents to $4.29 a pound.

The dollar rose to 105.95 Japanese yen from 105.33 yen. The euro rose to $1.2168 from $1.2148.