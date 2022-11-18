Asian stocks mixed after Wall St falls on rate hike worries

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2% to 3,121.42 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost 0.1% to 27,893.24. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.7% to 18,179.14.

The Kospi in Seoul was 0.1% higher at 2,445.76 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 added 0.2% to 7,151.80.

India's Sensex opened down 0.4% at 61,503.62. New Zealand, Jakarta and Bangkok gained while Singapore declined.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 declined to 3,946.56. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped less than 0.1% to 33,546.32. The Nasdaq composite closed 0.3% lower at 11,144.96.

The major indexes are all headed for weekly losses.

Traders expect the Fed to raise its benchmark lending rate again at its December meeting but by half a percentage point after four straight 0.75 percentage point increases, three times its usual margin.

The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis reaffirmed the Fed's position in a presentation Thursday. James Bullard suggested the Fed's key short-term lending rate may have to rise to between 5% and 7%.

That would require more sharp increases in the Fed's benchmark rate, which stands at 3.75% to 4%, up from close to zero in March.

The presentation from Bullard follows reports showing inflation is starting to ease but still hot as consumers keep spending amid a very strong jobs market.

“The latest round of Fed speak reminded us that policymakers could remain very hawkish,” said Edward Moya of Oanda in a report. “The Fed may need to continue hiking beyond February."

Investors also worry about the impact of Russia's war on Ukraine — which has pushed up prices of oil, wheat and other commodities — and increased anti-virus controls in China.

China's "zero-COVID" approach has caused a supply crunch for some of Asia's biggest manufacturers, denting economic growth.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 75 cents to $82.39 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell $3.95 on Thursday to $81.64. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, gained 59 cents to $90.37 per barrel in London. It lost $3.08 the previous session to $89.78.

The dollar declined to 139.98 yen from Thursday's 140.25 yen. The euro edged up to $1.0368 from $1.0364.

