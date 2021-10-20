Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street rises for 5th day

The Shanghai Composite Index advanced less than 0.1% to 3,594.38 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.2% to 29,287.16. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 1.3% to 26,125.96.

The Kospi in Seoul shed 0.3% to 3,020.18 while Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 advanced 0.7% to 7,426.00.

India's Sensex opened less than 0.1% higher at 61,755.11. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets advanced.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose to 4,519.63, within 0.4% of its Sept. 2 all-time high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 198.70 points to 34,457.31. The Nasdaq composite rose 107.28 points to 15,129.09.

Johnson & Johnson, the biggest maker of health products, rose 2.3% after reporting strong quarterly earnings and raising its profit forecast for the year.

Apple Inc. rose 1.5% and software maker Adobe gained 2.1%.

Investors worry disruptions to supply lines and shipping due to the coronavirus pandemic may depress corporate profits or push up inflation.

Procter & Gamble fell 1.2% after saying it will raise prices amid higher commodity and freight costs.

Overall, analysts polled by FactSet forecast earnings growth of 30% for the S&P 500, up from 23% in June.

Exxon Mobil rose 1.5% as oil prices rose. U.S. crude is up 73% for the year, while natural gas prices have risen 81%.

Surging energy prices are rising concerns about a supply crunch that might hold back an economic recovery.

Also Tuesday, the Commerce Department reported that U.S. home construction fell 1.6% in September. Beazer Homes fell 2.7% and Hovnanian Enterprises fell 3%.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 44 cents to $82.00 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, 43 cents to $84.65 per barrel in London.

The dollar rose to 114.55 yen from Tuesday's 114.31 yen. The euro gained to $1.1652 from $1.1640.

Caption A man wearing a protective mask stands in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Tokyo. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rose for a fifth day on strong corporate earnings. Shanghai and Seoul, South Korea, fell while Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Caption People wearing protective masks walk in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Tokyo. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rose for a fifth day on strong corporate earnings. Shanghai and Seoul, South Korea, fell while Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko