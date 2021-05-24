Asian stocks mixed in muted trading, echoing Wall St close

On Wall Street on Friday, the S&P 500 ended 0.1% lower to 4,155.86, losing 0.4% for the week. That followed a 1.4% loss the week before.

The Nasdaq slid 0.5% to 13,470.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fared better, gaining 0.4% to 34,207.84. The Russell 2000 index picked up 0.3% to 2,215.27.

Worries remain that inflation may cause central banks to pull back on efforts to support growth. The U.S. Federal Reserve has said it expects any bump in inflation to be temporary.

Analysts have also said investors are looking further ahead, beyond the recovery, and are wary about potential tax changes and the impact they may have on growth. Also on investors' minds is Bitcoin, whose pricing has turned choppy lately.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude gained 58 cents to $64.16 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $1.64 to $63.58 on Friday. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 50 cents to $66.94 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar slipped to 108.87 Japanese yen from 108.91 yen late Friday. The euro was unchanged at $1.2181.

A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong Monday, May 24, 2021. Asian shares were mixed Monday, echoing Wall Street's mixed close last week. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu