BreakingNews
Middletown High School is ready for JD Vance rally

Assailant kills 5 people and wounds several at a care home in central Croatia, officials say

Croatian police say an armed assailant entered a care home for older people on Monday and opened fire, killing and wounding several people
Nation & World
Updated 45 minutes ago
X

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — An armed assailant entered a care home for older people in central Croatia Monday and opened fire, killing five people and wounding several others, authorities and media reports said.

The Index news portal said five people died immediately, while others were still receiving medical assistance. The suspect fled the scene, but the police soon caught him in a cafe near the facility in the town of Daruvar, the report said.

“We are appalled by the murder of five people in the Home for the Elderly in Daruvar,” Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic wrote on the social media platform X. “We express our condolences to the families of the victims and hope for the recovery of the wounded.”

Police said they were informed after 10 a.m. Monday that a man using firearms killed and wounded several people at the nursing home. The suspect is “under police supervision,” said a statement by the regional police office.

N1 regional television reported that the shooter was born in 1973, that he was a former fighter from the 1991-95 war in Croatia and a relative of one of the nursing home residents.

The attack has left the quiet town stunned and grieving.

The mayor of Daruvar, Damir Lnenicek, told N1 that everyone was shocked by the murder.

“What is the cause, the trigger, it is difficult to say. That will be determined by the investigation,” said Lnenicek, adding that the tragedy happened in a private home where about 20 people are housed. He said that it is an excellent home.

Daruvar is a spa town in the municipality of Slavonia, with a population of 8,500.

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic said he was “shocked” by “the savage, unprecedented crime.”

“It is a frightening warning and a last call to all competent institutions to do more to prevent violence in the society, including even more rigorous control of gun ownership,” he said.

Authorities are investigating the motive behind the attack.

In Other News
1
Israel orders evacuation of part of Gaza humanitarian zone as war's...
2
Israel-Hamas war latest: Israeli military orders evacuation of part of...
3
Harris gets a chance to press reset on the 2024 race against Trump
4
2024 Election Latest: Harris vows to ‘earn and win’ party nomination...
5
Harris looks to lock up Democratic nomination after Biden steps aside...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top