Asteroid samples escaping from jammed NASA spacecraft

A cloud of asteroid particles could be seen swirling around the spacecraft as it backed away from Bennu — at least one-half of an ounce (5 to 10 grams) at any one time. The situation appeared to stabilize, according to Lauretta, once the robot arm stopped moving and was locked into place.

The requirement for Orisis-Rex — NASA's first asteroid sample return mission, totaling more than $800 million — was at least 2 ounces (60 grams) of samples for return. The carbon-rich material holds the preserved building blocks of our solar system and could help scientists better understand how the planets were formed and how life originated on Earth.

Launched in 2016, the spacecraft arrived at Bennu in 2018. Regardless of what's on board, it will still leave the vicinity of the asteroid in March. The samples won't return to Earth until 2023.

Japan is awaiting its second batch of samples taken from a different asteroid, due back in December.

