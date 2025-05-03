Breaking: Macy’s store at Dayton Mall to close

Aston Villa keeps Champions League bid alive by beating Fulham

Aston Villa has boosted its chances of Champions League qualification after topping Fulham 1-0 in the Premier League
Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans scores the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Fulham at Villa Park, Birmingham, England, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans scores the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Fulham at Villa Park, Birmingham, England, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
Nation & World
By JAMES ROBSON – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago
X

Youri Tielemans kept Aston Villa in the hunt for Champions League qualification after topping Fulham 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

The midfielder's first-half header moved seventh-placed Villa level on points with Chelsea in fifth and Nottingham Forest in sixth.

Villa bounced back after losing the FA Cup semifinal against Crystal Palace a week earlier.

“We wanted that win so badly in front of our fans, especially after last week. This was a massive win for us,” Tielemans said.

The top five teams qualify for next season's Champions League and just four points separate third-placed Manchester City and Villa.

Tielemans headed in powerfully from a 12th minute corner, but Villa could not extend its lead. Ollie Watkins was denied by Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno in the second half and substitute Donyell Malen hit the bar in stoppage time.

Villa was a Champions League quarterfinalist this season after a 41-year absence from Europe's top club competition. But its season has come off the rails in recent weeks after being eliminated from the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain, losing to top-five rival Manchester City and being knocked out of the FA Cup.

A return to the Champions League would end the season on a high.

“We’re not favorites because other teams are in front of us, but we can continue to dream for it, playing strongly to take again the Champions League,” manager Unai Emery said. “The real objective is for us to be in Europe, and after today we are close to being in there.”

Rare win

Leicester won for the first time since January by beating last-placed Southampton 2-0.

With both teams already relegated, there was little but pride at stake at King Power Stadium and Leicester gave its fans some rare cheer with only its fifth league win.

Club great Jamie Vardy — leaving at the end of the season — scored in the 17th and Jordan Ayew added the second from a free kick just before halftime.

Leicester’s last win was on Jan. 26 against Tottenham.

Southampton's 28th loss of a miserable campaign could see it equal Derby’s record for the lowest points total in a Premier League. Derby ended the 2008-09 campaign with 11 points.

With three rounds remaining, Southampton has 11 points.

Ipswich comeback

Relegated Ipswich fought back from 2-0 down to draw with Everton 2-2.

Beto and Dwight McNeil put Everton in control in the Merseyside club's penultimate game at Goodison Park before it moves to a new stadium.

But Julio Enciso's stunning long-range effort before the break sparked a comeback for Ipswich. Substitute George Hirst leveled with a far post header.

Late Championship drama

Manor Soloman scored in added time to win the second division title for Leeds.

A 2-1 comeback win against Plymouth saw Leeds edge Burnley by goal difference at the top of the Championship.

Both teams were promoted to the Premier League with 100 points.

Burnley started the final day of the Championship in second place and looked set to be crowned champion by beating Millwall 3-1. That was until Soloman's dramatic late goal for Leeds in the first minute of added time.

Coventry and Bristol City joined Sheffield United and Sunderland in the playoffs for the last promotion spot.

Luton Town, a top flight team last season, suffered back-to-back relegations after losing to West Brom 5-3, and will play in the third tier of English soccer.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans, second from left, scores the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Fulham at Villa Park, Birmingham, England, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, centre, and Fulham's Kenny Tete battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Fulham at Villa Park, Birmingham, England, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Leeds United's Ethan Ampadu and teammates celebrate with the trophy after being crowned champions following the English Football League Championship soccer match against Plymouth Argyle, at Home Park, in Plymouth, England, Saturday May 3, 2025. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Southampton's Flynn Downes, left, and Leicester City's Oliver Skipp in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Southampton at the King Power Stadium, Leicester, England, Saturday May 3, 2025. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ipswich Town's Julio Enciso celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Ipswich Town, at Goodison Park, in Liverpool, England, Saturday May 3, 2025. (Cody Froggatt/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ipswich Town's Julio Enciso shoots towards goal, during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Ipswich Town, at Goodison Park, in Liverpool, England, Saturday May 3, 2025. (Cody Froggatt/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wins a second 3-year term
2
Man charged in deputy's death was the father of teen shot by Cincinnati...
3
United Airlines cuts 35 daily flights at Newark airport, citing...
4
Witnesses and aid groups report looting in Gaza after two months of...
5
Russia and Ukraine clash over ceasefire proposals as fighting rages