AstraZeneca, EU both claim victory in tussle over deliveries

“This decision confirms the position of the Commission: AstraZeneca did not live up to the commitments it made in the contract. It is good to see that an independent judge confirms this," Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

“This shows that our European vaccination campaign not only delivers for our citizens day by day. It also demonstrates, that it was founded on a sound legal basis,” she said in a statement.

For its part, AstraZeneca also noted that the judge had acknowledged the difficulties in respecting a tight supply schedule “in this unprecedented situation."

“AstraZeneca now looks forward to renewed collaboration with the European Commission to help combat the pandemic in Europe,” the Anglo-Swedish company said.