AstraZeneca vaccinations resume in Germany after clot scare

The suspension of the AstraZeneca shot further slowed Germany’s already sluggish vaccine campaign this week. So far, about 10 million doses have been administered in the country, with 8.4% of the population receiving at least one shot and 3.7% getting both doses.

Germany’s disease control agency reported 17,482 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 overnight, and 226 deaths.

Lars Schaade, the deputy head of the center, the Robert Koch Institute, said the rate of infections is “now clearly exponential.”

Officials have warned that the country could face a return to stricter lockdown measures by Easter.

“The rising case numbers could mean that we won't be able to undertake further opening steps in the coming weeks,” said Health Minister Jens Spahn. “On the contrary, we may have to take steps backward.”

His comments were a clear message to some state governors who have resisted pulling the “emergency brake” agreed two weeks ago with Chancellor Angela Merkel to reimpose fresh restrictions in regions where the number of new weekly cases rises above 100 per 100,000 inhabitants. The nationwide average stood at 95.6 on Friday.

Meanwhile, researchers in Germany say they may have found an effective way to treat the rare cerebral vein blood clots seen in a small number of cases after vaccination. Andreas Greinacher, the head of the department for transfusion medicine at the University of Greifswald, said his team’s research is being submitted to the journal The Lancet for peer review.

Nurse Baerbel, center, from the mobile vaccination team injects Gustavs Owe with the Corona vaccine from Biontech/Pfizer in the office of island doctor Mueller in Hiddensee, Germany, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Doctor Anja Schumacher advises the patient. On the Baltic Sea island of Hiddensee, more than 120 people are vaccinated against the corona virus. In addition to people with the highest vaccination priority - for example, people over 80 years of age or high-risk medical personnel - the beneficiaries also include parts of the school and daycare staff. (Jens Buettner/dpa via AP) Credit: Jens Buettner Credit: Jens Buettner