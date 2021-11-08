Astronaut conducts first spacewalk by Chinese woman

The Tianhe module of the station will be connected next year to two more sections named Mengtian and Wentian. The completed station will weigh about 66 tons, much smaller than the International Space Station, which launched its first module in 1998 and weighs around 450 tons.

Three spacewalks are planned to install equipment in preparation for the station's expansion, while the crew will also assess living conditions in the Tianhe module and conduct experiments in space medicine and other fields.

China’s military-run space program plans to send multiple crews to the station over the next two years to make it fully functional.

Soviet cosmonaut Svetlana Savitskaya was the first woman to walk in space in 1984. Kathryn Sullivan became the first American woman to do so later the same year.

In 2019, NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch participated in the first all-female spacewalk to replace a faulty power control unit outside the International Space Station. The walk lasted more than seven hours.

In this image released by the Xinhua News Agency, a photo taken on a screen shows Chinese astronaut Wang Yaping steps out from the space station's Tianhe core module, at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. Wang Yaping has become the first Chinese woman to conduct a spacewalk as part of a six-month mission to the country's space station. Wang and fellow astronaut Zhai Zhigang left the station's Tianhe core module on Sunday evening Beijing time, spending more than six hours installing equipment and carrying out tests alongside the station's robotic service arm.