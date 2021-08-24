dayton-daily-news logo
Astronaut: Spacewalk postponed due to pinched nerve in neck

In this Aug. 17, 2021 photo made available by NASA, astronaut and Expedition 65 Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei inspects a spacesuit in preparation for a spacewalk at the International Space Station. On Monday, Aug. 23, NASA announced it is delaying a spacewalk this week because of an undisclosed medical issue involving Vande Hei. (NASA via AP)
In this Aug. 17, 2021 photo made available by NASA, astronaut and Expedition 65 Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei inspects a spacesuit in preparation for a spacewalk at the International Space Station. On Monday, Aug. 23, NASA announced it is delaying a spacewalk this week because of an undisclosed medical issue involving Vande Hei. (NASA via AP)

By MARCIA DUNN, Associated Press
19 minutes ago
A NASA astronaut says he pulled out of a spacewalk this week because of a pinched nerve in his neck

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA astronaut said Tuesday that he pulled out of a spacewalk this week because of a pinched nerve in his neck.

NASA canceled Tuesday’s spacewalk at the International Space Station less than 24 hours in advance, citing “a minor medical issue” with Mark Vande Hei but didn't elaborate.

The retired Army colonel, who's 54, is one-third of the way through an anticipated yearlong mission. He said he’s grateful for all the concern and tweeted: “Today just wasn’t the right day” for a spacewalk.

NASA said it will reschedule Vande Hei's excursion — which will be conducted alongside Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide — after an upcoming SpaceX cargo delivery and pair of Russian spacewalks. There is no urgency attached to their outdoor work, which involves installing a bracket for new solar panels due to arrive next year.

