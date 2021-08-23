dayton-daily-news logo
X

Astronaut's undisclosed minor medical issue delays spacewalk

In this Aug. 17, 2021 photo made available by NASA, astronaut and Expedition 65 Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei inspects a spacesuit in preparation for a spacewalk at the International Space Station. On Monday, Aug. 23, NASA announced it is delaying a spacewalk this week because of an undisclosed medical issue involving Vande Hei. (NASA via AP)
Caption
In this Aug. 17, 2021 photo made available by NASA, astronaut and Expedition 65 Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei inspects a spacesuit in preparation for a spacewalk at the International Space Station. On Monday, Aug. 23, NASA announced it is delaying a spacewalk this week because of an undisclosed medical issue involving Vande Hei. (NASA via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Nation & World
By MARCIA DUNN, Associated Press
1 hour ago
NASA is delaying a spacewalk at the International Space Station this week because of an undisclosed medical issue involving one of its astronauts

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA is delaying a spacewalk at the International Space Station this week because of an undisclosed medical issue involving one of its astronauts.

Officials announced the postponement Monday, less than 24 hours before Mark Vande Hei was supposed to float outside.

Vande Hei is dealing with “a minor medical issue," officials said in a statement. It’s not an emergency, they noted, but didn't provide any further details.

Vande Hei, 54, a retired Army colonel, has been at the space station since April and is expected to remain there until next spring for a full one-year mission. This is his second station stay.

He and Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide were supposed to venture out Tuesday to install a bracket for new solar wings. NASA said the work can wait.

The spacewalk will be rescheduled after this weekend's planned supply run by SpaceX and a September series of spacewalks on the Russian side of the orbiting lab, according to NASA.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

In Other News
1
Senators question FDA on work with opioid maker consultant
2
Akhtar, Ehrenreich among winners of American Book Awards
3
Mayim Bialik to guest host 'Jeopardy!' after Richards' exit
4
US boarding school review prompts calls for trauma support
5
As Cuomo exits, he takes last swipe at harassment probe
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top