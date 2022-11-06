Astros' Peña 1st rookie hitter to win World Series MVP

Just 24 when he was handed the starting job at the start of the season after Carlos Correa left as a free agent, Peña became the third rookie at any position to earn Series MVP, joining a pair of right-handed pitchers: the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Larry Sherry in 1959 and Miami’s Liván Hernández in 1997.

These guys kept me within myself, the preparation eveyr single day. individual awards are cool and all, but that's the trophy we want," he said, pointing to the Commissioner's Trophy awarded to the World Series champs. “Put the camera on that, right there.”

He also became just the ninth player to win MVP of a League Championship Series and a World Series atter hitting .353 with two homers and four RBIs against the Yankees. The only other player to win a Championship Series MVP, World Series MVP and a Gold Glove in a career was Orel Hershiser, who did all three for the Dodgers in 1988.

Peña hit .291 with 22 homers and 64 RBIs during the season and likely will finish high in AL Rookie of the Year voting. Seattle outfielder Julio Rodríguez is likely to win.

Others to win LCS and World Series MVP in one year were Pittsburgh’s Willie Stargell (1979), St. Louis’ Darrell Porter (1982), Hershiser, the Hernández (2003), Philadelphia’s Cole Hamels (2008), the Cardinals’ David Freese (2011), San Francisco’s Madison Bumgarner (2014) and the Dodgers’ Corey Seager (2020).

Only four other rookies were LCS MVPs: Baltimore right-hander Mike Boddicker in 1993, Hernández in 1997, St. Louis right-hander Michael Wacha in 2013 and Tampa Bay outfielder Randy Arozarena in 2020.

