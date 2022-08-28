BreakingNews
Astros RHP Verlander departs with right calf discomfort

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Astros ace Justin Verlander has left their game against Baltimore after three scoreless innings because of right calf discomfort

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros ace Justin Verlander left Sunday's game against Baltimore after three scoreless innings because of right calf discomfort.

The right-hander, a leading candidate for the AL Cy Young Award, lowered his major league-leading ERA to 1.84. He allowed three hits and struck out six.

The 39-year-old Verlander had Tommy John surgery in 2020 and missed all of last season. Entering Sunday's matchup with the Orioles, he was 8-0 with a 1.35 ERA in his last 10 starts.

Verlander threw 60 pitches, including 39 for strikes. He allowed consecutive singles to Cedric Mullins and Adley Rutschman in the first, and then struck out the next three batters.

He was replaced by Seth Martinez in the fourth with the game scoreless.

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

