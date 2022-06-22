Astros' Siri posts, deletes profane tweet after admiring HR

“I know I made an error there," Siri said Tuesday night through a translator. “I spoke to some of our guys and, yeah, I just made an error."

New York third baseman Eduardo Escobar said something to Siri as he rounded third base after the homer, and catcher Martín Maldonado talked to Escobar for quite a while when Escobar came to bat in the ninth inning.

Siri said he didn't know what Escobar said to him.

“I really couldn’t hear anything," he said. “I was just running."

Mets manager Buck Showalter said some of his players were upset by Siri's actions, but that many of them were unfazed.

“There are certain things that you do talk about — right and wrong — but you don’t want to impose the way you were brought up in the game (on them)," Showalter said. “ (Like) ‘hey, guys, you’re supposed to be mad at that.'"

Showalter added that a player's teammates will often police things like that, but that there's one sure way to prevent it.

“The way you keep it from happening (is) don’t let him hit a ball over the fence, too," Showalter said.

