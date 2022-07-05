At 34, Maria reaches Wimbledon semifinals for 1st time

Maria is ranked 103rd in the world and was outside the top 250 as recently as March. Since returning from maternity leave, she lost in the first round at the U.S. Open, the Australian Open and the French Open.

That changed on the grass courts of Wimbledon.

Maria beat three seeded players in a row in her run to the quarterfinals, including fifth-seeded Maria Sakkari in the third round and 12th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion, in the fourth round.

She will next face either third-seeded Ons Jabeur or Marie Bouzkova. Those two will play for a spot in the semifinals after the match between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner on Centre Court.

“Ons is, I mean, part of our family. She loves my kids,” Maria said. “It would be great to play Ons, but we never know. I'm only happy that I'm in the semifinal now.”

The second match on No. 1 Court will be between ninth-seeded Cam Norrie and David Goffin. Norrie is trying to become only the fourth British man to reach the Wimbledon semifinals in the Open era.

Germany's Tatjana Maria plays a return to Germany's Jule Niemeier in a women's singles quarterfinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Germany's Tatjana Maria celebrates breaking the serve of Germany's Jule Niemeier in a women's singles quarterfinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Germany's Tatjana Maria plays a return to Germany's Jule Niemeier in a women's singles quarterfinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Germany's Jule Niemeier greets Germany's Tatjana Maria, left, at the net after being defeated in a women's singles quarterfinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Germany's Jule Niemeier plays a return to Germany's Tatjana Maria in a women's singles quarterfinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Germany's Tatjana Maria celebrates defeating Germany's Jule Niemeier in a women's singles quarterfinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)