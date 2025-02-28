At 90, Giorgio Armani has more than a few cards up his sleeve on the runway

Sequined playing cards were tucked in bodices or handily in belts or jacket pockets. A heart-shaped top peeked out of jackets, belt buckles came in diamond shapes and costume jewelry were clubs and spades. For anyone going all-in: An overcoat was flush with all of the suits.

The collection riffed on men’s dressing for women, featuring three-piece suits and velvet ensembles with matching ties or big neck bows. Trousers were comfortably loose, featuring deep pockets. Shirt collars and cuffs were at times detached –- as if magically floating.

The storied designer took his customary post-show bow accompanied by his niece, Silvana Armani, who is head of the womenswear design studio, making the line of succession clear.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP