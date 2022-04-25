At Gallipoli battlefields, travelers remember fallen Anzacs

More than 44,000 Allied soldiers and 86,000 Ottoman soldiers died.

The battlefields and cemeteries at the site in Canakkale, in northwestern Turkey, have become a place for pilgrimage for many Australians and New Zealanders who sleep on the beaches until the start of the dawn service. But the ongoing coronavirus pandemic kept the number of visitors small.

Among those who made it to the ceremony was 27-year-old Taylor Murphy from Victoria, Australia, who said the pros of being at Gallipoli "outweighs the cons of the pandemic.”

“It feels quite surreal to be here,” she said. “We are feeling quite emotional.”

In Australia’s largest city, Sydney, downtown Martin Place was filled to capacity with tens of thousands at its dawn service. Prime Minister Scott Morrison and deputy opposition leader Richard Marles acknowledged Ukraine’s fight for freedom when they spoke at a service in the northern city of Darwin, which was devastated by Japanese bombing during World War II.

Australia did not restrict the numbers attending its commemorations for the first time during the pandemic. The service in Auckland, New Zealand, was initially planned to be closed to the public, but a veterans’ association intervened and a smaller-than-usual crowd was allowed to attend. A Ukrainian flag was flown above the Auckland War Memorial Museum ceremony.

Monday was the first such commemoration of casualties of all wars since both Australia and New Zealand withdrew troops from Afghanistan last year.

The tragic fate of troops from Australia and New Zealand in the Gallipoli campaign is believed to have inspired the two nations to carve national identities distinct from the British. Anzac Day is marked as a coming of age for the two nations.

Gallipoli is also considered to be an important turning point in the history of modern Turkey. It was at Gallipoli that Mustafa Kemal Ataturk rose to prominence as a commander of the Turkish forces and went on to lead Turkey’s War of Independence and found the Turkish Republic.

On Sunday, the remains of 17 missing French soldiers were handed over to French military officials and put to rest alongside other fallen comrades during separate remembrance ceremonies that were held for French, British and other soldiers. Their remains were found during restoration work on a castle and surrounding areas on the Canakkale Peninsula.

Only one out of the 17 French soldiers — Cpl. Paul Roman, of the 1st Engineers Regiment — has been formally identified.

___

Fraser reported from Ankara, Turkey. AP journalist Rod McGuirk in Canberra, Australia, contributed to this report.

Combined Shape Caption A pipe band marches during the Anzac Day march in Sydney, Monday, April 25, 2022. Australia and New Zealand commemorate Anzac Day every April 25, the date in 1915 when the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps landed on Turkey in an ill-fated campaign that created the soldiers' first combat of World War I. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft Combined Shape Caption A pipe band marches during the Anzac Day march in Sydney, Monday, April 25, 2022. Australia and New Zealand commemorate Anzac Day every April 25, the date in 1915 when the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps landed on Turkey in an ill-fated campaign that created the soldiers' first combat of World War I. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft

Combined Shape Caption Veterans in wheelchairs take part in the Anzac Day march in Sydney, Monday, April 25, 2022. Australia and New Zealand commemorate Anzac Day every April 25, the date in 1915 when the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps landed on Turkey in an ill-fated campaign that created the soldiers' first combat of World War I. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft Combined Shape Caption Veterans in wheelchairs take part in the Anzac Day march in Sydney, Monday, April 25, 2022. Australia and New Zealand commemorate Anzac Day every April 25, the date in 1915 when the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps landed on Turkey in an ill-fated campaign that created the soldiers' first combat of World War I. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft

Combined Shape Caption Spectators wave Australian flags during the Anzac Day march in Sydney, Monday, April 25, 2022. Australia and New Zealand commemorate Anzac Day every April 25, the date in 1915 when the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps landed on Turkey in an ill-fated campaign that created the soldiers' first combat of World War I. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft Combined Shape Caption Spectators wave Australian flags during the Anzac Day march in Sydney, Monday, April 25, 2022. Australia and New Zealand commemorate Anzac Day every April 25, the date in 1915 when the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps landed on Turkey in an ill-fated campaign that created the soldiers' first combat of World War I. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft

Combined Shape Caption British, Australian and New Zealand soldiers attend a ceremony at the Helles Memorial in the Gallipoli peninsula, Turkey, Sunday, April 24, 2022. The annual Anzac Day ceremony on Monday, April 25 remembers the forces of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps under British command in World War I who fought a bloody nine-month battle against Turkish forces on the Gallipoli peninsula in 1915. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel Combined Shape Caption British, Australian and New Zealand soldiers attend a ceremony at the Helles Memorial in the Gallipoli peninsula, Turkey, Sunday, April 24, 2022. The annual Anzac Day ceremony on Monday, April 25 remembers the forces of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps under British command in World War I who fought a bloody nine-month battle against Turkish forces on the Gallipoli peninsula in 1915. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

Combined Shape Caption British, Australian and New Zealand soldiers attend a ceremony at the Helles Memorial in the Gallipoli peninsula, Turkey, Sunday, April 24, 2022. The annual Anzac Day ceremony on Monday, April 25 remembers the forces of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps under British command in World War I who fought a bloody nine-month battle against Turkish forces on the Gallipoli peninsula in 1915. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel Combined Shape Caption British, Australian and New Zealand soldiers attend a ceremony at the Helles Memorial in the Gallipoli peninsula, Turkey, Sunday, April 24, 2022. The annual Anzac Day ceremony on Monday, April 25 remembers the forces of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps under British command in World War I who fought a bloody nine-month battle against Turkish forces on the Gallipoli peninsula in 1915. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel