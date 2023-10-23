At least 12 killed and many injured when one train hits another in central Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A cargo train hit a passenger train outside the Bangladeshi capital on Monday, leaving at least a dozen people dead and scores more injured, a fire official said.

The accident took place at Bhairab, in the central district of Kishoreganj, Bhairab Fire Station official Mosharraf Hossain told The Associated Press by phone.

He said rescuers and local people started a rescue operation and the bodies of at least 12 people were recovered.

The number of casualties could increase, he said.