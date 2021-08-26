dayton-daily-news logo
At least 2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near Illinois courthouse

Medical personnel load the body of one victim as a second deceased victim awaits following following a shooting near the Kankakee County Courthouse, Thursday morning, Aug. 26, 2021, in Kankakee, Ill. Two people were killed and another was injured Thursday morning, Mayor Christopher Curtis said. (Tiffany Blanchette/The Daily Journal via AP)
Medical personnel load the body of one victim as a second deceased victim awaits following following a shooting near the Kankakee County Courthouse, Thursday morning, Aug. 26, 2021, in Kankakee, Ill. Two people were killed and another was injured Thursday morning, Mayor Christopher Curtis said. (Tiffany Blanchette/The Daily Journal via AP)

Nation & World
Updated 1 hour ago
Authorities say two people were killed and another was injured in a shooting near the county courthouse in the small northern Illinois city of Kankakee

KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — Two men were killed and another was injured on Thursday in a shooting near the courthouse in the small northern Illinois city of Kankakee, authorities said.

Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said officers arrested two men and recovered “multiple” firearms, including one long gun, at the scene.

The two people who were fatally shot were men in their mid-20s, and the third man who was shot is undergoing surgery, Passwater said during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the courthouse in response to a shots fired call at about 9:50 a.m., he said. Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey told WGN TV earlier that the shooting happened between the courthouse and the county jail.

Passwater did not talk about a possible motive for the shooting and did not take any questions.

Kankakee is a community of about 26,000 people located about 60 miles (100 kilometers) south of Chicago.

Authorities work at the scene where a victim is covered following a shooting near the Kankakee County Courthouse, Thursday morning, Aug. 26, 2021, in Kankakee, Ill. Two people were killed and another was injured Thursday morning, Mayor Christopher Curtis said. (Tiffany Blanchette/The Daily Journal via AP)
Authorities work at the scene where a victim is covered following a shooting near the Kankakee County Courthouse, Thursday morning, Aug. 26, 2021, in Kankakee, Ill. Two people were killed and another was injured Thursday morning, Mayor Christopher Curtis said. (Tiffany Blanchette/The Daily Journal via AP)

Authorities work at the scene where a victim is covered on East Merchant Street following a shooting near the Kankakee County Courthouse, Thursday morning, Aug. 26, 2021, in Kankakee, Ill. Two people were killed and another was injured Thursday morning, Mayor Christopher Curtis said. (Tiffany Blanchette/The Daily Journal via AP)
Authorities work at the scene where a victim is covered on East Merchant Street following a shooting near the Kankakee County Courthouse, Thursday morning, Aug. 26, 2021, in Kankakee, Ill. Two people were killed and another was injured Thursday morning, Mayor Christopher Curtis said. (Tiffany Blanchette/The Daily Journal via AP)

A woman leans against a tree as authorities work at the scene following a shooting near the Kankakee County Courthouse, Thursday morning, Aug. 26, 2021, in Kankakee, Ill. Two people were killed and another was injured Thursday morning, Mayor Christopher Curtis said. (Tiffany Blanchette/The Daily Journal via AP)
A woman leans against a tree as authorities work at the scene following a shooting near the Kankakee County Courthouse, Thursday morning, Aug. 26, 2021, in Kankakee, Ill. Two people were killed and another was injured Thursday morning, Mayor Christopher Curtis said. (Tiffany Blanchette/The Daily Journal via AP)

A vehicle has a broken rear window as authorities work at the scene following a shooting near the Kankakee County Courthouse, Thursday morning, Aug. 26, 2021, in Kankakee, Ill. Two people were killed and another was injured Thursday morning, Mayor Christopher Curtis said. (Tiffany Blanchette/The Daily Journal via AP)
A vehicle has a broken rear window as authorities work at the scene following a shooting near the Kankakee County Courthouse, Thursday morning, Aug. 26, 2021, in Kankakee, Ill. Two people were killed and another was injured Thursday morning, Mayor Christopher Curtis said. (Tiffany Blanchette/The Daily Journal via AP)

Kankakee Police and fire blockade the area of East Merchant Street following a shooting near the Kankakee County Courthouse, Thursday morning, Aug. 26, 2021, in Kankakee, Ill. Two people were killed and another was injured Thursday morning, Mayor Christopher Curtis said. (Tiffany Blanchette/The Daily Journal via AP)
Kankakee Police and fire blockade the area of East Merchant Street following a shooting near the Kankakee County Courthouse, Thursday morning, Aug. 26, 2021, in Kankakee, Ill. Two people were killed and another was injured Thursday morning, Mayor Christopher Curtis said. (Tiffany Blanchette/The Daily Journal via AP)

A Kankakee Police officer kneels by an evidence marker near a handgun following a shooting near the Kankakee County Courthouse, Thursday morning, Aug. 26, 2021, in Kankakee, Ill. Two people were killed and another was injured Thursday morning, Mayor Christopher Curtis said. (Tiffany Blanchette/The Daily Journal via AP)
A Kankakee Police officer kneels by an evidence marker near a handgun following a shooting near the Kankakee County Courthouse, Thursday morning, Aug. 26, 2021, in Kankakee, Ill. Two people were killed and another was injured Thursday morning, Mayor Christopher Curtis said. (Tiffany Blanchette/The Daily Journal via AP)

Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey, left, and Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwarer follow a shooting near the Kankakee County Courthouse, Thursday morning, Aug. 26, 2021, in Kankakee, Ill. Two people were killed and another was injured Thursday morning, Mayor Christopher Curtis said. (Tiffany Blanchette/The Daily Journal via AP)
Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey, left, and Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwarer follow a shooting near the Kankakee County Courthouse, Thursday morning, Aug. 26, 2021, in Kankakee, Ill. Two people were killed and another was injured Thursday morning, Mayor Christopher Curtis said. (Tiffany Blanchette/The Daily Journal via AP)

