At least 250,000 people lined up to see queen's coffin

Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said officials were still "crunching the numbers," but estimated that about a quarter-million people joined the longest queue most have ever seen for a chance to file past the queen's coffin from Sept. 14 until hours before her state funeral on Monday.

Many in the queue waited for up to 13 hours, braving the autumnal chill and spending the night shuffling along the River Thames to pay their respects to the late monarch. The London Ambulance Service said staff and volunteers cared for around 2,000 people who lined up, and took 240 for hospital treatment.