At least 28 people killed in extremist attack in Niger

Toumour is a Nigerien village located on the edge of the Komadougou River. Located about 75 kilometers (45 miles) east of Diffa, Boko Haram has attacked there before, arriving in canoes at night.

Among the dead were residents who drowned after throwing themselves into the river in an attempt to escape, the government said.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemned the attack and expressed condolences to the bereaved families, according to a statement by his spokesman in New York.

Guterres regrets that this barbaric attack disrupted the peaceful holding of municipal and regional elections in the Diffa region, the statement said.

Niger held local elections Sunday in more than 220 municipalities. The West African nation will hold presidential and legislative elections in about two weeks.

Boko Haram is based in neighboring Nigeria. Its decade-long insurgency has focused on attacks inside that country, but the extremists also have staged attacks in Niger and Cameroon.