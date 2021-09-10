At least 3 officers killed in military plane crash in Sudan

An Apache attack helicopter loaded with weapons and ammunition crashed in January, shortly after taking off from an airport on the eastern borders with Ethiopia. The three-person crew survived that crash.

At least 16 people, including two women and two children, were killed in January last year when a military plane, a Russian Antonov An-12, crashed in the restive West Darfur region.

In 2003, a civilian Sudan Airways plane crashed into a hillside while trying to make an emergency landing, killing 116 people, including eight foreigners. Only a small boy survived the crash.