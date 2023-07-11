X

At least 5 dead after helicopter carrying foreign tourists crashes near Mount Everest in Nepal

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By BINAJ GURUBACHARYA, Associated Press
Updated 23 minutes ago
At least five people have been killed after a helicopter carrying foreign tourists crashed near Mount Everest in Nepal, and one other person on the flight is still missing

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — At least five people were killed after a helicopter carrying foreign tourists crashed Tuesday near Mount Everest in Nepal, and one other person on the aircraft was still missing.

The helicopter crashed in the Lamajura area and rescuers had recovered the bodies of five people and were searching for the sixth, said Basanta Bhattarai, the chief government administrator in the area.

All five tourists were Mexican nationals and the pilot was Nepalese, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said in a statement. The Mexicans included two men and three women.

The aircraft was returning to the capital Kathmandu on Tuesday morning after bringing the tourists on a sightseeing trip to the world’s highest peak.

Weather conditions had caused the helicopter's planned flight route to be changed, airport official Sagar Kadel said.

It is common for flights to be delayed and routes changed during the monsoon season amid heavy rains.

The tourist and mountaineering season ended in May with the onset of the rainy season and tourist flights to the mountains are less common this time of year as visibility is poor and weather conditions become unpredictable.

In Other News
1
In the US Southwest, residents used to scorching summers are still...
2
German businessman's dismembered body found in freezer in Thailand with...
3
Live Updates | Germany to provide 40 more armored vehicles to Ukraine
4
Iowa Legislature will take up 6-week abortion ban during special...
5
White House lays out effort against animal sedative xylazine but...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top