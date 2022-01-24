At least 6 reported dead in crush at African Cup soccer game

“Some of the injured are in desperate condition," said Olinga Prudence, a nurse. “We will have to evacuate them to a specialized hospital.”

Witnesses at the stadium said children were among those caught up in the crush. The witnesses said it happened when stadium stewards closed the gates and stopped allowing people in.

Soccer officials said around 50,000 people had tried to attend the match. The stadium has a capacity of 60,000 but it was not meant to be more than 80% full for the game due to restrictions on the size of the crowd because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Confederation of African Football, which runs the African Cup, said in a statement it was aware of the incident.

“CAF is currently investigating the situation and trying to get more details on what transpired,” it said. “We are in constant communication with Cameroon government and the Local Organizing Committee.”

One of the federation's top officials, general secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba, went to visit injured fans in the hospital, the statement said.

Cameroon is hosting the African Cup for the first time in 50 years. It was meant to host the tournament in 2019 but the event was taken away that year and awarded to Egypt because of serious concerns with Cameroon's preparations, particularly the readiness of its stadiums.

Olembe Stadium was one of the venues that was under scrutiny. It is the main stadium for the monthlong tournament and will stage three more games, including the final on Feb. 6.

Monday's incident was the second serious blow to the country in the space of a day, after at least 17 people died when a fire set off a series of explosions at a nightclub in Yaounde on Sunday.

Following that incident, Cameroon President Paul Biya urged the country to be on guard while it hosts its biggest national sports event in a half century.

Cameroon won Monday's game 2-1 to move on to the quarterfinals.

Caption Fans reacts after Cameroon's captain Vincent Aboubakar, scored his team's first goal, during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cape Verde and Cameron at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption The newly built Olembé stadium in Yaoundé, Cameroon, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. The African Cup of Nations takes place in Cameroon and starts on Sunday, Jan. 9. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption People walking at a newly build Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. The African Cup of Nations takes place in Cameroon and starts on Sunday, Jan. 9. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption Cameroon's Vincent Aboubakar, left, celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the African Cup of Nations 2022 round of 16 soccer match between Cameroon and Comoros at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption Comoros' goalkeeper Chaker Alhadhur, left, fails to stop a goal shot from Cameroon's Vincent Aboubakar, far right, during the African Cup of Nations 2022 round of 16 soccer match between Cameroon and Comoros at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe