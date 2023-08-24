At least 7 people are dead after a bus carrying Indian pilgrims crashes in Nepal

A bus carrying Hindu pilgrims from India crashed in southern Nepal killing at least seven occupants and injuring others
Nation & World
59 minutes ago
X

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A bus carrying Hindu pilgrims from India crashed in southern Nepal Thursday, killing at least seven occupants and leaving several others injured.

Police said the victims in early morning accident include six Indian nationals and and a Nepalese person.

The crash occurred as the pilgrims were returning home to Janakpur in southern Nepal after visiting the revered Pashupatinath temple dedicated to the Hindu god Shiva.

Police have detained the driver while the injured were taken to an area hospital.

The latest crash comes a day after a bus veered off a mountain highway connecting Nepal's capital with rest of the country and plunged into a river, leaving eight people dead.

Highway accidents in Nepal are mostly blamed on poorly maintained vehicles and roads.

In Other News
1
Plane crash believed to have killed Russian mercenary chief is seen as...
2
Niger junta's 3-year transition plan is a 'provocation,' says West...
3
Trump set to surrender at Georgia jail on charges that he sought to...
4
Moscow court extends arrest of jailed WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich...
5
Iran, Saudi Arabia and Egypt are among 6 nations set to join the BRICS...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top