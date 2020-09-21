X

At least 8 dead in residential building collapse in India

Rescuers look for survivors after a residential building collapsed in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a suburb of Mumbai, India, Monday, Sept.21, 2020. (AP Photo/Praful Gangurde)
Rescuers look for survivors after a residential building collapsed in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a suburb of Mumbai, India, Monday, Sept.21, 2020. (AP Photo/Praful Gangurde)

Nation & World
A residential building that was due for repairs has collapsed in central India, killing at least eight people

NEW DELHI (AP) — A residential building that was due for repairs collapsed in central India early Monday, killing at least eight people, officials said.

Rescuers were working to find and free the dozens that are feared trapped in the rubble of the four-story building in Maharashtra state.

At least 11 people were injured when the building collapsed, said Pankaj Ashiya, the commissioner of Bhiwandi in Thane district, a suburb of India’s financial capital Mumbai.

He said that the building was over 30 years old and needed repairs, which couldn’t be carried out due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Maharashtra is one of India’s hardest hit states by the virus with over a million reported cases. India has reported over 5 million coronavirus cases.

India’s National Disaster Response Force said that the building had collapsed at around 4 a.m.

Building collapses are common in India during the June-September monsoon season, when heavy rains weaken the foundations of structures that are poorly constructed or old.

