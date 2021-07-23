At odds on myriad issues, US, Russia to hold strategic talks

The two sides expect to explore how to move beyond the New START treaty that Biden and Putin agreed earlier this year to extend until 2026. That treaty had been due to expire in February and former President Donald Trump's administration had not moved to extend it.

The Trump administration had withdrawn from several arms control and related agreements with the Russians during its time in office, causing angst among U.S. allies in Europe and elsewhere. The previous administration said the pacts were outdated and Russia was in persistent violation of them.

The Biden administration wants further arms negotiations to include Russia’s numerically superior arsenal of non-strategic nuclear missiles, which are not covered by New START and are a particular concern to European allies.

The Russians have said they will insist that any new agreement include negotiated limits on U.S. missile defenses, which they see as a longer-term threat to the viability of their strategic arsenal.