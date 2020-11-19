At Paris trial, passengers recall disarming of train gunman

“Everything happened so fast. There was so much confusion,” he said.

His wife, Isabelle, said subduing El Khazzani was "a five-man job” and that she regarded her French-American husband as a hero. Moogalian helped disarm El Khazzani, wrestling away the Kalashnikov rifle the gunman was carrying before being shot himself with a pistol.

"They did it together, otherwise everybody would be dead," she said.

Moogalian said: “We were all very lucky. It took five or six of us to to prevent a real catastrophe.”

“All I know is that he shot me and he was carrying plenty of ammunition, enough to kill plenty of people."

El Khazzani boarded the train in Brussels armed with the Kalashnikov, nine clips with 30 rounds each, an automatic pistol and a cutter, according to investigators. Once aboard the train, El Khazzani lingered in a restroom between cars and then emerged bare-chested with his weapons.

Another American who had been scheduled to appear as a star witness at the trial was hospitalized Thursday, casting doubt on whether he would still be able to testify about his role in El Khazzani's the dramatic capture.

Spencer Stone's lawyer, Thibault de Montbrial, wouldn't give details about what is ailing the former U.S. airman, citing medical privacy. He said Stone would not testify as planned on Thursday afternoon.

“I know that he is hospitalized. I don’t know why. I don’t know how he is,” de Montbrial said.

"The only thing I’m certain of is that he is not in a state to testify today. We are going to regroup this evening to gauge whether he can be heard tomorrow morning or afternoon.”

Stone has said he was coming out of a deep sleep when the gunman appeared. He and Alek Skarlatos, then a 22-year-old member of the U.S. National Guard recently back from Afghanistan, snapped into action, tackling the gunman.

Skarlatos was scheduled to testify Friday.

Stone, whose hand was injured by the cutter, is also credited with saving Moogalian, whose neck was squirting blood.

___

AP writer John Leicester contributed.

___

This story has been corrected to show the spelling of the French-American witness’ last name is Moogalian, not Magoolian.

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2015 file photo, French President Francois Hollande bids farewell to U.S. Airman Spencer Stone as U.S. National Guardsman Alek Skarlatos of Roseburg, Ore., second from left, and Anthony Sadler, a senior at Sacramento State University in California, right, after Hollande awarded them the French Legion of Honor at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The three Sacramento-area men are lorded for their bravery in thwarting a terror attack on a French train in 2015. Islamic State operative Ayoub El Khazzani goes on trial in France Monday Nov. 16, 2020, on terror charges for appearing on a train with an arsenal of weapons and shooting one passenger in 2015. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

British Chris Norman poses after an interview with the Associated Press, in front of the Paris courthouse, during the Thalys attack trial, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. The lawyer for an American who was scheduled to testify about his role in the dramatic capture of an Islamic State operative aboard a high-speed train says his witness has been hospitalized after he flew in to Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori

French-American Mark Moogalian, center, his wife Isabelle, left, and his lawyer Thibault de Montbrial, right, arrive at the Thalys attack trial, at the Paris courthouse, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. The lawyer for an American who was scheduled to testify about his role in the dramatic capture of an Islamic State operative aboard a high-speed train says his witness has been hospitalized after he flew in to Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori

French lawyer Thibault de Montbrial, who is representing US soldiers who foiled a terror attack on an Amsterdam-Paris train in 2015, speaks to media on the opening day of the Thalys attack trial, at the Paris courthouse, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Islamic State operative Ayoub El Khazzani goes on trial Monday Nov. 16, 2020, in France on terror charges for appearing on a train with an arsenal of weapons and shooting one passenger in 2015. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

French lawyer Thibault de Montbrial, who is representing US soldiers who foiled a terror attack on an Amsterdam-Paris train in 2015, speaks to media on the opening day of the Thalys attack trial, at the Paris courthouse, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Islamic State operative Ayoub El Khazzani goes on trial Monday Nov. 16, 2020, in France on terror charges for appearing on a train with an arsenal of weapons and shooting one passenger in 2015. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus