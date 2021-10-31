At Rome summit, Biden seeks fixes for supply chain kinks

The president planned to make announcements on U.S. plans to stockpile critical minerals and metals, as well as detail which U.S. resources will be available to end blockages at key ports around the world, the senior administration official said.

Biden will also meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday morning. Biden winds down his time in Rome on Sunday and heads to Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday for a U.N. climate conference.

The president will end the day by holding a news conference, where his domestic agenda might generate as much attention as his foreign policy efforts. House Democrats are hoping to vote Tuesday on his $1.75 trillion spending plan for families, health care and the environment as well as on his $1 trillion infrastructure plan that has already cleared the Senate.