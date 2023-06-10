At the French Open, Iga Swiatek seeks her 4th Grand Slam trophy and Karolina Muchova seeks her 1st

Muchova is a 26-year-old from the Czech Republic whose ranking is in part a reflection of the various injuries she has endured in recent years.

She can become fourth unseeded woman to lift the trophy at the French Open — and all have come in the past seven years, including Swiatek in 2020.

Muchova showed what she can do when she used her varied skills to come back after facing a match point while trailing 5-2 in the semifinals against No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, grabbing the last five games and 20 of the last 24 points to win.

That victory made Muchova 5-0 in matches against opponents ranked in the Top 3.

Beating Swiatek would make that mark 6-0.

“I really like her game, honestly. I really respect her, and she’s, I feel like, a player who can do anything. She has great touch. She can also speed up the game,” Swiatek said. “She plays with that kind of, I don’t know, freedom in her movements. And she has a great technique. So, I watched her matches and I feel like I know her game pretty well.”

