At UN, island nation of Palau speaks to interconnected world

Palau is a biodiversity hotspot about 600 miles (970 kilometers) miles east of the Philippines, with 20,000 people scattered across a 250-island tropical archipelago. It was administered by the United States for half a century before gaining independence in 1994. A compact with the U.S. governs economic and other relations, and U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper visited Palau last month in a first for any American defense chief and a reflection of U.S.-Chinese competition for influence in the Pacific.

Palau, like the U.S., is one of only 15 states with official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, the self-governing island that China claims as its own territory. Remengesau argued that tensions that have kept Taiwan from participating in the World Health Assembly in recent years have “made the world less safe,” as Taiwan has won praise for its handling of the virus.

In a year when the coronavirus is absorbing much of the world's attention, Remengesau implored leaders not to lose sight of another priority: “repairing our relationship with nature” by tackling ocean pollution, overfishing, climate change and loss of biodiversity.

Palau has banned many types of sunscreen in an effort to protect coral reefs. Marine scientists have said some chemicals can be toxic to such reefs, although some critics question whether there's been enough research to support prohibiting the products.

Palau also recently made almost all its coastal waters a marine sanctuary, where no fishing or mining is allowed. Remengesau said he hoped that move "will inspire ambition elsewhere."

“We are all ocean people” on a planet where the seas provide food, help regulate the climate and serve as trade routes and natural defenses, noted Remengesau, who wore a shell necklace as he spoke.

After serving 16 of the last 20 years as Palau’s president, he plans to further his own bond with the ocean when his current term is up in January.

“I will return to being a fisherman in Palau’s pristine waters,” he said.

