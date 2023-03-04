Athlete dead in shipwreck left Pakistan to help disabled son

“She was a brave woman, as strong as a man,” said Sadia. “My sister got her son treated at the Aga Khan Hospital in Karachi. She was told that if he was taken abroad, there could possibly be good treatment.”

Aga Khan authorities were unable to comment on Shahida’s case. Sadia said Shahida also approached Quetta’s Combined Military Hospital, which also said it could do nothing for her son.

“What a mother does for her children, nobody else can. Shahida always wanted to handle things on her own," she said. We are proud of our sister."

Pakistanis have paid tribute to Shahida across the country and in her village.

Photographs of her donning the country's national colors and sporting accolades have appeared on TV screens and social media, although it was reported that most people came to know of her after her death as women's sports are not widely televised in Pakistan. Local media also quoted her family as saying she had previously spoken about the lack of acknowledgement and recognition for her achievements.

Pakistani President Arif Alvi on Friday said Raza’s tragedy had “deeply moved” him as the country had failed to provide her son with medical facilities.

The president, who was speaking at an international conference on cerebral palsy, said the professional training of health experts and an inclusive approach from society was vital for accommodating people with disabilities.

Shahida’s friend, Sumiya Mushtaq, said the 29-year-old athlete often expressed her concern about her child’s health.

“The inability to get cured of the disease at local hospitals compelled her to find a better future for her son abroad,” she said.

Her family in Pakistan on Saturday was still awaiting the repatriation of her body.

——-

Associated Press writer Adil Jawad contributed to this report from Karachi, Pakistan.

Credit: AP Credit: AP