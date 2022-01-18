Athletes Unlimited has 11 WNBA players on basketball roster

There's 11 players in the WNBA last season among the 44 players who will compete in the player-run league that begins Jan. 26 in Las Vegas. The first draft will be Sunday.

“We are very pleased with the diverse and dynamic Athletes Unlimited Basketball roster for our inaugural season," Athletes Unlimited Director of Basketball Kristen Miles said. “True to our intentions from the beginning, we are providing an additional opportunity for women to play professional basketball in the U.S., whether on a current roster or not."