Atlanta Falcons wear T-shirts honoring school shooting victims before season opener

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins and head coach Raheen Morris wore Apalachee High School T-shirts during warmups before their season opener Sunday, honoring the victims of a fatal shooting.

Four people were killed and nine injured last week at the school in Winder, a city in Atlanta's sprawling suburbs. A 14-year-old student has been charged with the shooting, which took the lives of two students and two teachers.