Atlanta philanthropist, businessman A.D. Correll dies at 80

Correll was a Brunswick, Georgia, native who later moved to Atlanta and worked in paper mills before joining paper and materials manufacturer Georgia-Pacific in 1988, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

“I had always had a very simple premise in my life that I might not be smarter than anybody else, but I can outwork anybody,” he said in a 2014 talk at Kennesaw State University in Atlanta’s northwest suburbs.

He rose to chairman and CEO of Georgia-Pacific in 1993. He later negotiated a $21 billion sale of the company to Kansas-based Koch Industries.

“Pete was a transformational leader in Georgia-Pacific’s 93-year history and his impact on the company is immeasurable and still with us today," the company's current president and CEO, Christian Fischer, said in a statement.

As a civic leader and philanthropist, Correll left a lasting imprint on many Atlanta institutions. He was co-chair of a commission in 2003 that led to the renaming of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to honor the city’s first Black mayor, Maynard Jackson.

“Pete’s impact on Atlanta, Brunswick and the entire state of Georgia was monumental," Fischer said. His service to many of the state's institutions such as Grady, the University of Georgia and Emory University “will benefit Georgians for many years to come,” he said.

Correll is survived by his wife, Ada Lee; their daughter Elizabeth Richards and son Alston.

A celebration of life is planned for June 2 at First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta.