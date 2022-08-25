Atlanta rapper Paper Lovee gets 7+ years for gun possession

U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee on Wednesday sentenced Ibnisa Durr, who performs under the name Paper Lovee, to seven years and four months, followed by three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia said in a news release. Durr, 26, of Atlanta, pleaded guilty on May 25 to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Investigators identified Durr as the suspect in a shooting on May 30, 2021, and issued a warrant for his arrest, the release stated. The department's Fugitive Unit tracked him down three months later and tried to detain him while he was getting into a car. Durr fled, leading police on a high-speed chase during which he crashed into two police cars and an uninvolved motorist's vehicle, according to the release, which said he later also tried to flee on foot and toss a bag containing a loaded firearm over a guardrail.