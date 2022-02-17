'Atlanta' to end with season 4; Donald Glover has no regrets

The Emmy-winning series created by Donald Glover, which begins its third season March 24, will be back in the fall to wrap up the story of Glover’s music manager Earn, rapper Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) and their circle, FX said Thursday.

There was a big gap between season two, which concluded in May 2018, and this season because of scheduling conflicts that delayed production, FX said previously. But the final two seasons have both been shot.