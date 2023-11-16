Atlanta to host 2025 MLB All-Star Game after losing 2021 game over objections to voting law

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Major League Baseball will play its 2025 All-Star Game in Atlanta, four years after moving the game from Truist Park to Denver’s Coors Field over objections to changes in Georgia’s votings rights laws.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement Thursday following an owners’ meeting.

Atlanta was awarded the 2021 All-Star Game in May 2019, but MLB moved it in April 2021, just three months before the game was played.

Critics complained then that the voting rights changes were too restrictive. Manfred made the decision to move the All-Star events and the amateur draft from Atlanta after discussions with individual players and the Players Alliance, an organization of Black players formed after the death of George Floyd in 2020.

Next year’s All-Star Game will be in Arlington and the 2026 game in Philadelphia to make the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

___

