Atlanta's Allisha Gray 1st player to win both 3-point and skills competition at WNBA All-Star event

“It’s very cool. Now I’m glad I accepted the call when they asked me to play in both of them," Gray said. "Now I get another $55K in my pocket.”

Gray received $2,575 from the league for each victory, per the Collective Bargaining Agreement. She also got $110,000 from Aflac as part of a partnership between with the WNBPA.

She topped hometown favorite Sophie Cunningham of the Phoenix Mercury by just over 2 seconds in the final of the skills competition. Then she edged Jonquel Jones by one point in the 3-point shootout about 45 minutes later.

“I felt like I was warmed up after the skills challenge, running all over the court," Gray said. "I was a little fatigued from the skills challenge, but I was locked in because I knew another $55K was on the line.”

Jones was looking to become the first post player to win the 3-point contest. She also made the finals in 2021 before losing to four-time champion Allie Quigley. Jones had a chance to win the contest, but her last shot — the two-point money ball — fell short. She held her head in disappointment.

“(Jones) had me nervous, I’m not going to lie,” Gray admitted.

Jones scored 25 points in the opening round — tops amongst the five competitors. Gray had 23 points.

Neither defending champion Sabrina Ionescu or sensational rookie Caitlin Clark competed in the 3-point contest this year. Ionescu will play for the U.S. at the Olympics and is focused on getting ready for the Paris Games. They'll both play in the All-Star game on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

After virtually playing non-stop for nine months between college and the WNBA, Clark just wanted to take some time to relax.

“I think the biggest thing was for me, it's just like I need a break,” she said. "I'm going to take some time for myself to enjoy what I want to do, and at times that can be in the tough position I'm in. But I think it was the healthiest for myself."

Brittney Griner was the only member of the U.S. Olympic Team who participated in either competition. She finished the obstacle course in 46.3 seconds.

There was also a 3-on-3 exhibition game between the U.S. team headed to the Paris Olympics and an under-23 team featuring top college players.

The Olympic team won the tight contest 19-16 as Rhyne Howard scored the final eight points for the victors, hitting four 2-point shots. She finished the game scoring 12 of the team's 19 points.

The game is played with one and two-point baskets for 10 minutes or until a team scores 21 points.

Marina Mabrey, who was traded from Chicago to Connecticut on Wednesday, wore a Sun jersey for the first time. She and Gray participated in both the skills competition and 3-point shootout. Mabrey just missed making the finals of the skills contest. She finished in fifth in the 3-point contest with 19 points.

Ionescu and Becky Hammon won the skills challenge and 3-point contest in separate years. Ionescu won the skills in 2022 and the 3-point contest last year. Hammon, the current coach of the defending champion Las Vegas Aces, won the skills in 2007 and the 3-point in 2009.

