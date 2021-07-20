Attackers try to stab the transitional president of Mali

The attempted stabbing happened after the holiday prayers and sermon at the mosque and the imam went to slaughter the sheep, according to witnesses. One man with a knife and another with a gun participated in the attack, said the witnesses. Goita was not hurt and his security team quickly took him away, but one person was injured, they said.

This attempted attack on the interim president comes as Mali has seen several attacks by jihadis in the central part of the country in recent days.