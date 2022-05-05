Attacks dominate Senate GOP debate in primary’s last stretch

Instead, McCormick and Barnette tried to paint Oz as insufficiently loyal to the anti-abortion cause because of comments on a 2019 radio show in which Oz seemed to support the standard set in 1973's Roe v. Wade opinion.

At the debate, Oz insisted he is pro-life and said “life starts at conception,” a talking point for anti-abortion groups that want to ban abortion of any diagnosed pregnancy.

The primary is May 17.

The debate was sponsored by the conservative broadcaster Newsmax and held in a packed auditorium at a private Christian school, Grove City College in northwestern Pennsylvania.

