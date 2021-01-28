Attacks on individuals fall as cybercrime shifts tactics

According to the ITRC report released Thursday, even with the decline, there were still 300.5 million individuals impacted by data breaches in 2020. Although this figure may include repeats, where a person is victimized multiple times.

“People should understand that this problem is not going away,” said Eva Velasquez, ITRC's president and CEO. “Cybercriminals are simply shifting their tactics to find a new way to attack businesses and consumers."

One rising trend is attacks on third parties, such as a vendor, that would yield access to multiple organizations through a single attack. Often, the organization is smaller, with weaker security measures than the companies they work for.

Additionally, the pandemic may have fueled some changes, with employees working remotely and potentially exposing their company networks to criminals. There was also an increase in unemployment fraud as cybercriminals tapped into those systems, which were overwhelmed with claims and new protocols.

Velasquez urged consumers to remain vigilant in protecting their personal and professional information. Criminals will continue to use personal information even if the means by which they obtain it has changed.

“We are not out of the woods," she said. “It’s not time for consumers to breathe a sigh of relief."